Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Dollar) Smith


1948 - 2020
Linda (Dollar) Smith Obituary
INMAN, SC / NEWBERRY, SC- Linda Dollar Smith, 72, of Inman, SC and Newberry, SC passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Rosecrest Retirement Community in Inman.
Linda was born in Panama City Beach, Florida on March 2, 1948, a daughter of the late Joyce (Swain) Dollar and Charles W Dollar. She was the widow of Raymond W Smith and was formerly employed at Hugh Fowler Insurance Company in Inman.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Beth Ross and husband John, of Campobello; a sister, Diane Waldrop and husband Bill, of Newberry, a brother, Derrell Dollar, of Newberry; one granddaughter, Kelly Owens and husband Andrew of Rutherfordton, NC and one great grandson, Kason Owens.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 701 Grove Road, ISC-3rd Floor, Greenville, SC 29605 or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or to the Kason Owens Education Trust at any First Citizens Bank.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020
