BLUFF CITY, TN- Linda Sue McConnell, 62, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Born May 29, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Charlie H. Woodby and Zelma Sue White.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Scott McConnell; her daughters, who were also her very best friends, Jackie Cross (Joey), and Nikki Fair; grandchildren, Sydney and Conner Cross. She also leaves behind a brother, Joe Woodby. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jack Woodby.
Linda was employed with Grindstaff in Elizabethton, TN for over 30 years. She will be sorely missed by everyone at the dealership, not only for her years of dedication but also for the banana nut bread, chicken and dumplings, "spicy" chili and countless other food items she so lovingly cooked for them all.
In addition to being a master cook in the kitchen, Linda enjoyed spending time boating and camping with her husband, daughters and friends. She loved creating fancy drinks and serving them in fancy glasses. She was the shining light anywhere she went and will be incredibly missed by all who knew here… a whole bunch.
A private 'Celebration of Life' will be held, in lieu of a service. Everyone who remembers her is asked to celebrate Linda's life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in her memory would be quite appropriate.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 20, 2020