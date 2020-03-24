Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairforest Baptist Church
Linda (Smith) Thomas

Linda (Smith) Thomas Obituary
UNION, SC- Mrs. Linda Smith Thomas, age 72, wife of Preston Thomas, of 103 Sunset Dr., Union, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Thomas was born March 11, 1948 in Union, a daughter of the late Claude and Annie Belle Palmer Smith and was a graduate of Union High School. In 1994, Mrs. Thomas founded New Horizon Reality, Thomas & Associates, where she was Broker-in-Charge until her retirement in 2015. Prior to her career in real estate, she had formerly worked with South Carolina National Bank. Mrs. Thomas was an active member of Fairforest Baptist Church where she served on the Finance Committee.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Crissy Thomas of Greenville; a sister, Pearl S. Inman of Union; two brothers, Monroe Smith and Kent Smith, both of Union; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Smith of Union and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Fairforest Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Mark Truitt and Rev. Scott Cobb.
Memorials may be made to Fairforest Baptist Church, 1917 Jonesville Highway, Union, SC 29379 or to Union County Meals on Wheels, PO Box 951, Union, SC 29379
The family will be at the home, 103 Sunset Drive, Union, SC 29379.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
