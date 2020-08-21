1/
Linda Trammell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

November 6, 1940 - August 13, 2020
Spartanburg, S.C Linda D. Trammell 79, of Spartanburg, S.C passed away Thursday August 13,2020 after a long illness. Born November 6, 1940 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Herman Deal and Idella D. Sleeth. Linda was retired from Carolina Country Club. She was a member of Solid Rock Worship Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M Sunday August 23,2020 at Solid Rock Worship Center conducted by the Rev. Randy Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solid Rock Worship Center 1326 Union St. Spartanburg S.C 29302 The family requests masks and social distancing be practiced.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Solid Rock Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved