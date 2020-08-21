

November 6, 1940 - August 13, 2020

Spartanburg, S.C Linda D. Trammell 79, of Spartanburg, S.C passed away Thursday August 13,2020 after a long illness. Born November 6, 1940 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Herman Deal and Idella D. Sleeth. Linda was retired from Carolina Country Club. She was a member of Solid Rock Worship Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M Sunday August 23,2020 at Solid Rock Worship Center conducted by the Rev. Randy Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solid Rock Worship Center 1326 Union St. Spartanburg S.C 29302 The family requests masks and social distancing be practiced.

Forest Hills Funeral Home

Woodruff, SC





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store