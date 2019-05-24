Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
GREER, SC- Mrs. Linda Nix Walters, 72, of 401 Chandler Road, Greer went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital System. She was the wife of Harold J. Walters of the residence, and the daughter of the late William B. and Ruth Nix.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Kevin Walters of Spartanburg, three brothers, Gerry Nix, William "Bubba: Nix of Spartanburg and Wallace Nix of Inman, and a sister Pam North of Inman. She was predeceased by a brother Robert Nix and a sister Dorothy Nix Hames.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. John Petty and Rev. Larry Flippo. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill, 189 N. Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
The family will be at the residence.
E-condolences may be sent on-line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2019
