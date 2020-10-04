Linda Willard

SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Kay Willard left this earth for her Heavenly home on Oct. 3, 2020. She was a graduate of Fairforest High School, where she excelled in basketball, Spartanburg Junior College and Converse College. She was born March 29, 1941 and was predeceased in death by her parents William C. Willard, Sr. and Rosa Godfrey Willard.
Linda was retired from Western Auto and R & R Donnelley & Sons. She was a member of United Baptist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Bill Willard and sister in-law, Brenda, who was also her caregiver. Her beloved nephew, Billy Willard (Melissa) and beloved niece, Christy Willard Potts (Kevin), her precious great nephews, Zane Willard, Creed Willard, Chaz Potts and Luke Potts. She also had many friends and cousins, one cousin who is like a brother, Tommy Willard, her lifelong friend, Gaynelle Caldwell Brown, her fur baby Polo.
Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Robert Emory and Eulogist Chaz Potts. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Baptist Church Building Fund, 7319 Valley Falls Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the Arthritis Foundation
, Carolina Chapter, 4530 Park Road, Suite 230, Charlotte, NC
We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
28209.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
