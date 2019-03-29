Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linette Greene Tillotson, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Summit Hills Retirement Community. Born August 7, 1926, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Albert Leonard Greene and Carrie Essillee Wade Greene and widow of Herman Wilson Tillotson. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Wilson Tillotson Jr. of Tybee Island, GA, Shelia T. Conder and Lesley T. Turner, both of Spartanburg, SC, and Robbin T. Phillips of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Alice Ratterree, Andy Tillotson, Tyler Phillips, Logan Phillips, Dennis Turner, Trent Turner, and Alyssa Turner; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Ratterree, Helen Ratterree, and Eleanore Tillotson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Alvin Greene and Clinton Greene; and sisters, Claudette Owens, Vivian Eubanks, and Mildred Greene.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ben L. Barnett. Burial will be in Greenlawn memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
