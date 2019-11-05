|
|
ROEBUCK, SC- Mrs. Lisa Ann White Harris, age 49, wife of Gene C. "Trey" Harris, III, of 101 Switzer St., Roebuck, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will be at Rosemont Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 until 9:00 PM Tuesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019