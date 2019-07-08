|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lisa Dawn Fincher, 46, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.
Born May 20, 1973 in Eden, NC., she was a daughter of Frankie White Blackwood and husband Ned of Spartanburg and the late Billy Joe Fincher.
Surviving in addition to her mother and step-father are her children, Chris Fincher, Justin Santana both of Spartanburg, Andrew Popoff of Roebuck; daughters, Demi Miller of Florida, Brooke Everette of West Virginia; sister, Billie Emory and husband Jeromy of Chesnee; brother, Curt Fincher of Pittsburg, PA.; sister-in law, Suean Brown of Woodruff; grandchildren, Cameron, Kayson ,Jayce, Israel, Sydney, Bella, Addie, Danny and Katana; nieces and nephews, Cory Blanton, Grace Emory, Eli "Goat" Emory, Kaylee Fincher and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a daughter, Miah Fincher and a grandson Cyrus.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mayo. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of her son Chris.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 8, 2019