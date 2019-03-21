|
SPARTANBURG – Lisa Marie Moody Webb, 45, died Thursday, March 18, 2019.
Lisa was born on February, 12, 1974 to the Ollie Mae Jennings Moody and late Norman G. Moody. She enjoyed shopping, fishing and being Sunnies Mems.
In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her partner of 24 years, Mike Mayne; three step children; five grandchildren; and five greatgrandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Connie Lee Moody.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 22nd, 1:00-2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A memorial service will follow at 2PM in the Chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019