Lisa Mabry
CAMPOBELLO- Lisa LaTonya Clayton Mabry, 50, of Campobello, passed away on June 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Reginald Wayne Clayton and Ruth Ellen Forrester and the wife of Bryan Mabry.
She attended Prayer Baptist Church in Boiling Springs. She loved Dirt Track Racing and considered herself the #1 fan of Wally Fowler. She was a great Mama and Nana and always fought tooth and nail to take care of her daughters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Nicholle Davis, Jennifer Noel Jones and Kayla Michelle Fishtorn; brothers, Stoney and Michael Kemp; a sister, Sharon Nix and six grandchildren. She was also survived by her God Parents, Kelly Ann Kelly and Grady Sudduth and also a special cousin, Nettie Overton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Greer conducted by Rev. Landon Rhoden and Rev. Joe Seay. Attendance is welcome while abiding by the social distancing guidelines for Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prayer Baptist Church, 1335 N. Pacolet Road, Campobello, SC 29356 or at www.pbcbs.com.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Until we meet again my beautiful friend, rest in peace. I will faithfully keep your family in my prayers.
Melonie Elmore
Friend
