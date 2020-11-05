Lisa Dawn Schrader Pearson, age 62, of Manteo Trail, Edenton, NC died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Spartanburg, SC on February 6, 1958 to the late Max Schrader and Lottie Lawson Schrader From, she was the wife of Kenneth Pearson for forty-two years. Lisa was almost a professional volunteer working with the Audubon Society, the South Carolina Botanical Gardens and was an avid environmentalist. She raised horses and was a student of journalism and biology for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Heather M. Pearson Ponder of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Susan Norris (Jerome) of Charleston, SC and Libby Schrader Crocker of Union, SC; a stepmother, Beth Lewis of Union, SC; and two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Del Schrader.
No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Pearson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.