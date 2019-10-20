Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Lisa Rae Smiley Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lisa Rae Smiley of Spartanburg passed away October 17, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of Gene and Brenda Gail Russell Mavroftas and the late Ray Pierce.
She was a beautician and was of the Presbyterian faith.
In addition to her parents she is survived by a son, Tyler Smiley; a brother, Joey Shehan; two sisters, Crystal Mills and Jennifer Wilson.
The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 1:00pm conducted by Rev. Jimmy Camp.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
