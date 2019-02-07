|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Lisha Marie Craft, 56, of 104 Shoally Park Drive, boldly and courageously earned her earthly wings and took flight to heaven to be with her Lord and Saviour on January 30, 2019. Born in Spartanburg County on November 26, 1962, she was daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Hall Tucker. Lisha is survived by her husband Dale Craft and the "light of her life", Ridge Craft of the home. Also surviving are two brothers; Jeff Howell and Rod Howell (Pam), a nephew, Scott Craft (Kellie) and two great nieces, Kynlee and Savannah. Lisha was an employee of (Hayssen), BW Flexible Systems for 32 years and was of the Baptist Faith. The family will be at the home.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held this Saturday, February 09, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Seawright Funeral Chapel, Inman, SC. A visitation will follow immediately after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: (Hayssen), B W Flexible Systems (Christmas Angels Fund), 225 Spartangreen Boulevard, Duncan, SC 29334.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019