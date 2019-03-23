|
|
DUNCAN- Lloyd Alton "Al" Stephens, 70, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. The loving husband of Ruth Ramsey Stephens, Al was a native of Hartwell, GA and the son of the late Hoyt and Lenora (Mimish) Stephens.
Self-employed at A.J.'s, he was a member of Friendship Baptist.
Along with his wife, Al is survived by: a daughter, Jennifer Stephens Brown and her husband, Gregory; two grandchildren, Ethan and Elyssa; and two sisters, Martha Harrison and Barbara Stephens. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Styles.
Visitation and Funeral Service will take place Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home (529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC). Visitation will begin at 1:30pm and the Service at 3:00pm. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens following the service.
Online condolences for the family may be submitted at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019