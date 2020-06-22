INMAN, SC- Rev. Lloyd Beryl Wyatt, 88, of 515 Gramling School Road, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence. Lloyd was born in Henrietta, North Carolina on February 24, 1932, a son of the late Rev. Wayne Kenneth Wyatt and Dallie Crowder Wyatt. He was married to the late Helen Mae McCraw Wyatt, having celebrated over seventy years of marriage. Rev. Wyatt sang with numerous gospel groups and was the pastor at Victory Baptist Church on Sugar Ridge Road in Inman, South Carolina.Rev. Wyatt is survived by three daughters, Barbara Swisher and her husband, Bill, of Jackson, Georgia; Janet Owens and her husband, Dale, of Marshall, North Carolina;Lisa Knighton and her husband, John, of Inman, South Carolina; and a son, Ray Wyatt and his wife, Ann, of Inman, South Carolina.He is also survived by, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents and spouse, Rev. Wyatt was predeceased by a son, James W. Wyatt.Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory