GAFFNEY, SC- Lloyd Dean Patterson, 69, of 1406 Ellis Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lou Ann Peace Patterson and son of Ruth Hazel Cody Patterson of Gaffney and the late L. D. Patterson. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Nestle, and of the Church of God faith. He was a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran serving from 1969 to 1971 and a Mason with the Gaffney Masonic Lodge #186. He loved his family, traveling, the beach, camping and sports, especially the Carolina Gamecocks.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sisters, Nancy Pruitt and Jean Blackwell, both of Gaffney; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Sandy Lunsford of Gaffney.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence, 1406 Ellis Ferry Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 14, 2019