Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Mtn. Baptist Church Cemetery
Inman, SC
Lloyd Edward Reynolds, Sr.


1941 - 2019
Lloyd Edward Reynolds, Sr. Obituary
INMAN, SC- Lloyd Edward Reynolds, Sr, 78, of 1701 Hampton Road, Inman, SC, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Lloyd was born in Inman, S.C. on May 20, 1941, a son of the late Edna (Hawkins) Reynolds and Horace L Reynolds. Lloyd is survived by a daughter, Teresa Hyder and husband Jason , of Inman; two sons Lloyd Reynolds, Jr and wife Lisa, of Lyman; Walter Reynolds, of Inman; a sister, Ethel R Wooten, of Inman, a brother, Paul Reynolds and wife Ann, of Wellford; and one grandson, Phillip Parsons. He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry Reynolds and Ken Reynolds.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War and worked as a painter.
The family is at the home of his daughter, 571 Zimmerman Road, Inman and will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10th at Little Mtn. Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman, .SC with Rev Doug Godfrey and Dr Tommy Turner officiating.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory.
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
