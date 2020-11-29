1/
Lloyd Jefferson McDonald
RICHMOND, VA- Lloyd Jefferson McDonald - formally of Pacolet, SC, 89, passed away Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Medical Center in Richmond VA. Born April 10, 1931 in Laurens, SC he was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson McDonald, Jr., and the late Irene Burnes McDonald.
Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Dorothy Robertson McDonald, Lloyd was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He honorably and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include daughters, Freddie McDonald Adcock (Willis), and Teri McDonald (Case); grandchildren, Nashua Celata (Kevin), Scott Melton (Natalie), Tamlin McDonald (Stephanie), Arya Amadi-Varji, and Jana McDonald; great-grandchildren, Trevor and Sydney Celata, Jack and Leo Melton, Silas, Naomi and Sawyer McDonald, Maddox Amadi Varji, Isaac Melton, great-great granddaughter, Noah Melton; sisters, Polly Moss and Ann Beaty, and brother, Rev. William L. McDonald (Joyce).
A private family service was held Saturday November 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or Wounded Warrior Project – Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
