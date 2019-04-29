|
INMAN- Lloyd Gene Mathis. 85, of Inman passed away on April 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Lige William and Rebecca Estelle Watson Mathis.
He was a Loom Fixer at JP Stevens and was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church. He was born and raised in the community he loved, the Holston Creek Community.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Edna Allen Mathis; two daughters, Norma Clary and Donna Christopher (Bobby); a brother Lige Mathis, Jr; a sister Lois Hall; and three grandchildren Hanah Clary Hall, Thomas Clary III and Hunter Christopher.
He was predeceased by nine brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will be in Holston Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Rd, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019