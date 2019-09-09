|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lois Ann Johnson Hawkins, 81, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at White Oak Estates. Born December 13, 1937 in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Mallie Reid Johnson and the wife of Volney Hawkins for 66 years.
Lois was retired from Pine Street Elementary School Cafeteria and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Williams (Kirk) of Seneca, SC; sons, Jeff Hawkins (Vicki Jo) and Brent Hawkins (Michelle) of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Richard Williams, Blake Hawkins, and Brooks Hawkins; one granddaughter, Gracie Hawkins; her brothers, Bill Dean Johnson (Jeanette) of Montgomery, AL and Mack Johnson (Beverly) of Glendale, SC; and her sister, Frances Humphries of Spartanburg, SC. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Paige Williams.
A visitation will be at 12:00 noon – 1:30 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Keith Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 9, 2019