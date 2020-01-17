|
|
INMAN- Lois Darlee Beach, 85, of Rosecrest Assisted Living, formerly of Spartanburg, SC died January 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles Herbert Beach and Lula Pettit Beach. She graduated from Fairforest High School and Cecil's Business College. She was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church and retired from Thomas & Howard Wholesale Grocers after 50 years.
She is survived by a brother, Marvin W. Beach, and his wife, Tess, of Inman and a nephew, Marvin Lee Beach.
Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Nazareth Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Mike Bowers. Memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020