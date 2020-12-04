Ms. Lois Hyler Davis entered this world December 2, 1942 in Richland County, South Carolina. She departed this world November 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of the late R.C. Hyler and the late Margaret (Capers) Scott.

Lois Davis graduated from Booker T Washington High School around 1960. She later went on work for Crystal Linen as a Supervisor. Upon retirement, she moved to Delaware with her son and daughter in law to help start a transportation business, Diamond Transport, Inc. She played a major role in the success of the company in Dover, Delaware, where clients asked for her by name.

Upon moving back to South Carolina, Lois joined Ridgeville Baptist Church in Inman, SC, where she always enjoyed service and loved the music. While living at White Oak Manor in Spartanburg, SC, she continued to participate in worship activities and enjoyed Bingo every Tuesday.

Lois loved fishing (with only a Cane Pole, of course), planting, and had to have her jewelry. She was also an excellent cook, preparing meals for family and neighbors alike. She was a hard worker, a loving mother, a fun grandmother and a dependable friend and family member. She would give her last to help anyone who needed it.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, George Davis, and her son, Eugene Hyler.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories of Lois Hyler Davis are: her son, David Davis of Inman, SC; her grandchildren Tutiana Davis of Boiling Springs, SC, Megan Davis of Boiling Springs, SC, Dreher Davis of Boiling Springs, SC, Nadia Davis of Boiling Springs, SC, Prince Davis of Atlanta, GA; her daughter in law, Aimee Davis of Boiling Springs, SC; her brother Johnny (Louise) Hyler of Elgin, SC; her niece Wilhelmenia (Charles) Shell of Columbia, SC; her nephews William (Robin) Shell of Sayreville, New Jersey, Allen Shell of Columbia, South Carolina; her nieces & nephews Kevin Shell of Columbia, SC, Kimberly Shell of Columbia, SC, Adrienne Hairston of Florence, SC, Marcus Banks of Columbia, SC, Erica (Shanun) Strouble of Columbia, SC, Brittani Shell of Columbia, SC, Melissa (Solomon) Martin of Columbia, SC, Brittany Brown of Columbia, SC, Ashley English of Columbia, SC; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Davis will lie in state at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

