SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Lois Koon Edwards, 99, formerly of Magness Drive, Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of Elmer L. Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Grover H. and Arrie Harmon Koon. She was a retired weaver at Beaumont Mills and a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Mrs. Edwards was the last surviving member of her immediate family; however, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
