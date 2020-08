SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Lois Koon Edwards, 99, formerly of Magness Drive, Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of Elmer L. Edwards.Mrs. Edwards was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Grover H. and Arrie Harmon Koon. She was a retired weaver at Beaumont Mills and a member of Bethany Baptist Church.Mrs. Edwards was the last surviving member of her immediate family; however, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Memorial service will be conducted at a later date.Memorials may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com Eggers Funeral HomeBoiling Springs