CHESNEE, SC- Jessie Lois Buff Hughes, 72 of Scruggs Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Golden Age Nursing Home.
Born January 16, 1947 in Rutherfordton, she was a daughter of the late John Henry Buff and Vennie Blackwell Buff and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her children, Michelle Fowler and husband Matt of Chesnee, Michael Greene, Ronnie Greene, Renee Greene all of Chesnee; sisters, Edith Mossburg of Chesnee, Connie Easler of Gaffney, Bobbie Bright, Mary Upchurch, and Patricia Carr all of Mooresboro, NC.; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Max Vernon Greene; sisters, Inez Buff, Shirley Burrell and brothers, James, Joe Dean and Hoyt Buff.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Buddy Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2019