Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Tossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Mae (Smith) Tossman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Mae (Smith) Tossman Obituary
Lois Mae (Smith) Tossman, 86, of Moore, SC, wife of Ronald R. Tossman, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2019. She was born April 20, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to William G. Smith and Julia V. (Thill) Smith, the third of five children. Lois attended Immaculata High School in Chicago for two years. She graduated from Arlington High School, in Arlington Heights, IL, where she and her husband of 65 years, Ronald, were long-time residents and raised their two children.
Lois loved dancing and ice skating, and she even had an opportunity to perform with the Ice Capades. She worked for 17 years with the N.B.D. Bank of Arlington Heights, and was previously employed with AT&T and the Lutheran Home and Service for the Aged in Arlington Heights. In her retirement, she loved to work in her garden and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Lois is survived by her son, Bryan A. Tossman (Bettina) of Spartanburg, SC, her daughter, Kimberly Tossman (Sean Matt) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Kendall Matt, Corin Matt, Katarina Matt, and Kellen Matt; her sister, Judy Brennan (Robert) and her brother, Arthur Smith (Terry) and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Smith (Delores), and her sister, Jean Spies (Jack).
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August, 12, 2019, at 12 noon at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie IL, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville, SC, 29301.
Petty-Bobo Company
Bobo Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now