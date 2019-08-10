|
|
Lois Mae (Smith) Tossman, 86, of Moore, SC, wife of Ronald R. Tossman, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2019. She was born April 20, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to William G. Smith and Julia V. (Thill) Smith, the third of five children. Lois attended Immaculata High School in Chicago for two years. She graduated from Arlington High School, in Arlington Heights, IL, where she and her husband of 65 years, Ronald, were long-time residents and raised their two children.
Lois loved dancing and ice skating, and she even had an opportunity to perform with the Ice Capades. She worked for 17 years with the N.B.D. Bank of Arlington Heights, and was previously employed with AT&T and the Lutheran Home and Service for the Aged in Arlington Heights. In her retirement, she loved to work in her garden and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Lois is survived by her son, Bryan A. Tossman (Bettina) of Spartanburg, SC, her daughter, Kimberly Tossman (Sean Matt) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Kendall Matt, Corin Matt, Katarina Matt, and Kellen Matt; her sister, Judy Brennan (Robert) and her brother, Arthur Smith (Terry) and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Smith (Delores), and her sister, Jean Spies (Jack).
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August, 12, 2019, at 12 noon at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie IL, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville, SC, 29301.
Petty-Bobo Company
Bobo Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019