INMAN, SC- Mrs. Lois O. Cannon, age 91 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Mrs. Cannon was born on April 16, 1928 in Chesnee, SC to the late Ralph and Ollie Green Overcash. She was a homemaker for most of her life and was a member of Greenpoint Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Millard Cannon, Sr. and two sons, James Millard Cannon, Jr. and Benny Cannon.
Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Wayne Cannon (Robin), two daughters, Carrie Waters (Paul) and Margaret Mayfield (Wayne); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Greenpoint Baptist Church with Dr. David Lancaster to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Boiling Springs Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend it's appreciation to the caregivers at Spartanburg Regional Oncology Department for their wonderful care during Mrs. Cannon's sickness.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 2, 2020