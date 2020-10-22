1/1
Lois Tanner
Lois Bomar Tanner of Chesnee SC (Little Africa) died October,20th, 2020 at the home of her daughter. she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Addie Golightly Bomar. Lois attend Public school in Spartanburg County. She was married to the late Jessie Tanner for sixty-seven years and was blessed with ten loving children from this union.
Lois join the church at a early age, faithfull singing at Monks Grove Baptist Church Gospel Choir. She was baptized at the Greater Bible Way Tabernacle Church in Inman SC. In the early 1980's Lois joined Union Grove United Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, NC.
Lois leaves four sons and four daughters to cherish her memories Lewis(Patricia) Tanner of Spartanburg S.C. Wille Earl and Leroy Tanner both of little Africa Chesnee S.C. and Shedrick Tanner of Cowpen S.C. Jessie Mae Burnside, Carolyn Jean Abram, Martha Ann (Otis) Jackson all of Little Africa Chesnee S.C. and Margaret(Lawrence) Smith of Ellenwood Georgia. Two daughter preceded her in death. Mary Louise Parks Polly Ruth Tanner.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at One pm at the Union Grove Baptist Church, 3354 Landrum Road Columbus, N.C.
Cannon Chapel of funeral Services
Inman S.C.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
