Lois Waltrip Ford, daughter of the late Asbury Thomas and Annie Millwood Waltrip and wife of the late William Boyce Ford passed away on May 23, 2020 at The Heritage at Lowman, White Rock, SC. Lois was born in Converse, SC on October 18, 1917. She lived the majority of her life in Arcadia, SC and was employed by Mayflower Mills for 42 years. She enjoyed fishing and gardening in her spare time. Lois was the eldest member of First Baptist Church Arcadia.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ford Etters, of West Columbia, SC, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, William Jack Ford, one brother, and three sisters.
Due to the current situation with the corona virus, no services are planned at this time. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Lois to First Baptist Church Arcadia, 241 Spring St., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
