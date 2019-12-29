|
WOODRUFF, SC- Lois Wray, 60 of 1001 Casey Road, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Pelham Medical Center.
A native of Gastonia, N. C. and former employee of Lil Cricket Corporation.
Survivors include one son, Ronald Wray of the home and one daughter, Debra Wray of Greenville, S. C.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, S. C.
Burial will be held at a later date.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019