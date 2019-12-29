Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Wray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Wray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Wray Obituary

WOODRUFF, SC- Lois Wray, 60 of 1001 Casey Road, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Pelham Medical Center.
A native of Gastonia, N. C. and former employee of Lil Cricket Corporation.
Survivors include one son, Ronald Wray of the home and one daughter, Debra Wray of Greenville, S. C.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, S. C.
Burial will be held at a later date.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -