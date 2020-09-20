1/1
Lola Virginia (Hill) Bright
1926 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Lola Virginia Hill Bright, age 93, of 295 Hill Rd. Spartanburg, widow of Leroy Bright, passed away at the home of her daughter.
Mrs. Bright was born November 11, 1926 in Spartanburg, a daughter of the late Henry Hill and Sally Ingram Hill. She was a member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church where she taught the Adult Ladies Sunday School class for many years.
Surviving are three daughters: Susie Wilson of Pacolet, Barbara Sanders of Spartanburg and Myra Smith (Tommy) of Pacolet; two sons-in-law, James Parris and Gene Stafford; a daughter-in-law, Gay Bright; twenty-four grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters, Nancy Parris and Doris Stafford and two sons, Frank Bright and Johnny Bright.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hammett Grove Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Michael Rochester and Rev. Buddy Hogan. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the services at the church.
The family is at their respective homes.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hammett Grove Baptist Church
SEP
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hammett Grove Baptist Church
