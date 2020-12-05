SPARTANBURG, SC- Spartanburg Methodist College's legendary former baseball coach Lon Joyce, a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Thursday in Spartanburg, he was 72. SMC elected him to its Hall of Fame in 1991 and retired his No. 21 jersey. He was MLB national scout of the year in 2007 and inducted into the scouts Hall of Fame the next year. Joyce is a member of the 2008 Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame, 2012 NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, 2019 Union County, SC Sports Hall of Fame and 2019 Georgia Scouts Hall of Fame.
Joyce coached Union High School from 1972-77 and led the Union Post 22 American Legion team to its only state championship in 1974. He coached Spartanburg Methodist College for 14 years (1978-1991), with a 473-170 team record with seven region championships and took the Pioneers to their first two trips (1983 and 1986) to the National Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, CO. Lon Joyce was better known as 21 to his former players. He became a fulltime scout for the Dodgers in 1992.
Joyce received his Master's Degree from Western Carolina University in Physical Education and was a member of Morningside Baptist church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Joyce was a father figure and mentor to countless players and colleagues.
He is survived by his wife, Reada Palmer Joyce; daughters, Brett Joyce McCoy (Matthew) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Mary Cathryn Joyce Smith (Adam) of Davidson, NC; grandchildren, Logan McCoy and Addisyn McCoy both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Teresa Hodges (Wayne) of Danbury, NC; brothers, Michael Joyce (Daintie) of Palmetto, FL and Don Joyce (Tish) of Myrtle Beach, SC and a large number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Tyrus Orrilee and Wilma Priddy Joyce.
Visitation will be held 1:45-2:45 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Morningside Baptist Church Welcome Center, with memorial services following at 3:00 PM in the Sanctuary conducted by The Rev. Dr. Steven R. Owensby. Masks and social distancing are suggested.
No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 of Spartanburg Methodist College Baseball Program, 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel