MOORE, SC- Lona Fuller Leiplein, 83, wife of the late William E. Leiplein, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born August 24, 1935 in Salamanca, NY, Lona was the 13th child of James Robert and Maude Fuller. For 24 years, she was a merchandise buyer for Belk Hudson Department Store. Lona was a talented seamstress and loved gardening, almost as much as she loved Frank Sinatra. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lona loved her Lord and her greatest joy was her family.
Lona is survived by her son, William Robert Leiplein (Jean Ann); her daughters, Debra L. Zimmerman (Steve) and Lynn L. Zabriskie (David); grandchildren, Summer Osment (Brian), Steven Zimmerman (Dana), Brandon Zimmerman, Chase Robinson (Samantha), Rachel Cantrell (Devin), David Zabriskie, William Leiplein, and Hannah Leiplein; great grandchildren, Skylar, Sophia, Scarlet, Stevie, Brayden, Dylan, Madison, Alayna, Christian, Hannah, and Landon; a brother, Doug Fuller; and two sisters, Lois Steinbruner and Babe Woodmancy.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 13th, 1-2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel at 2PM, officiated by Reverend Dr. D. J. Horton.
A private burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of David and Lynn Zabriskie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
