Lonndon Latrell Fuller, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Harold Odell Dawkins and Karen Fuller Keenon.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his mother, Karen Fuller Keenon of Spartanburg, SC; grandmother, Annie Ruth Fuller of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters, A'lonndon and En'threll Fuller both of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Amir Latrell Swindler Fuller of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Kaitlin Pearson of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, Davon Fuller, Stephan Pearson, and Braverous Pearson all of Spartanburg, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home of his mother, Karen Fuller Keenon, 359 Sims Chapel Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 14, 2019