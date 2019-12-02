Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Lonnie Wyatt, Sr.


1943 - 2019
Lonnie Wyatt, Sr. Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Lonnie Andrew Wyatt, Sr. 76, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Born November 6, 1943 he was the husband of the late Margie Wyatt and the son of the late Boyd and Thelma Wyatt.
A lifelong resident of Chesnee Lonnie was a member of Orchard Street Baptist Church and was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by two sons Lonnie Wyatt, Jr. and wife Myra of Chesnee, and Phillip Wyatt and wife Brandy of Chesnee; four grandsons Cole Wyatt, Justin Wyatt, Tucker Wyatt and Parker Yarborough; a granddaughter Miranda Wyatt; two brothers and three sisters. He was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Springhill Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Jason Kersh.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
