Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Lore L. Baughcome Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lore Lang Baughcome, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home with her family by her side. Born January 31, 1935, in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Eugen and Maria Dörr Lang and widow of Clyde Brian Baughcome Jr.
She studied to become a master tailor and met her husband, Clyde during his station in the army in her home town. They were married in Germany and later relocated to her husband's home town of Spartanburg to start a family. Lore quickly made friends as well as established her network and business as she was known and recognized for her talents in tailoring and design of home décor.
Above all of her accomplishments, Lore was most proud of her loving family. Whether it was during the holidays (her favorite time being Christmas) or just the casual get-together, Lore was always the life of the party, fulfilled with happiness at the sight of her family's smiling faces. Her sense of humor and candor can never be replaced, and certainly will never be forgotten by her loved ones and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Hannelore B. Abercrombie (Stephen) and Annamarie B. Phillips, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Catalano (Peter) of Roswell, GA and Brian Abercrombie (Kristen) of Wahiawa, HI; great-grandchildren, Gaines and Pierce Abercrombie; brother, Alfred Lang of Germany; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers and sister, Eugen Lang, Siegfried Lang, and Anne Müller.
Visitation will be at 12:00-12:45 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Terrell Jones. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
