CAMPOBELLO- Lorene Hall Williams, 83, of Campobello passed away on October 8, 2019 of Legionnaires' disease. She was the daughter of the late Ed and Lillie Mae Geddis Hall and wife of the late Howard Glen Williams.
She was the Cafeteria Manager at Landrum High School for many years.
She is survived by a son, Dean Williams (Diane); a daughter Brenda Barnwell (Sam); a brother Roger Hall; a sister, Ann West; four grandchildren Kevin Barnwell (Melody), Shannon Barnwell (Julie), Jeff Williams (Jennifer) and Jason Williams (Jessica) and 12 great grandchildren Megan Barnwell Porter and Blake Barnwell; Faith, Adam, Hope and Ava Barnwell; Payton & Jenna Williams; Caleb, Karis, Chase and Sherry Williams; and her step mother Lois Hall.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Thursday October 10, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 at the church conducted by Rev. Henry Johnson and Rev. Jason Williams. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg District One Release Time, P.O. Box 57, Gramling, SC 29348.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019