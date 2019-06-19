Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Lorene (Millwood) Willis
ORANGEBURG, SC – Lorene Millwood Willis, 92, formerly of Spartanburg, died Monday, June 17 in Orangeburg, SC. A homemaker, she was the wife of the late Charles W. Willis and the daughter of the late Ben Tillman Millwood and Mamie Holloway Millwood. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda W. Crook and her husband Gerald of Orangeburg; a sister, Sheila M. McGraw of Spartanburg; a brother, Frank Millwood of Azle, Texas; and two grandchildren, Richard Crook and his wife Kami of Reevesville, SC and Wendy Crook Fralix and her husband Kevin of Orangeburg, SC; and four grandchildren, Sarah Crook, Katie Crook, Abby Crook , and Daniel Fralix. She was predeceased by three brothers, Clyde Millwood, Harold "Bud" Millwood, and Jack Millwood, and a sister, Susie M. Smith.
Memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Glendale SC, 29346 or Bowman First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 144, Bowman, SC 29018.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell and Rev. Steve Scott.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the personnel of Jolley Acres Healthcare Center for their excellent love and care.
Online condolences f or the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty- Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019
