|
|
CHESNEE- Lorenza Harold Hines, 88, of Chesnee, SC, went home to be with the Lord March 30, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jean Robbins Hines who were happily married for 64 years, and the son of the late John Alton Hines and Mary McKinney Hines.
He is survived by a son, Hal Hines, two daughters, Lori Emory and Rita Hines. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Christy Paysour, Casey Miller and Cori Bryson, and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by a great granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Springhill Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Cecil Price and Rev. Bill Thompson. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 905 East Main Street #2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Family is at the home of the daughter Lori Emory.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019