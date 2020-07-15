1/1
Loretta (Brooking) Gasswint
1934 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Loretta Brooking Gasswint, 86, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Daughter of the late Louis Leake and Edna Virginia Seay Brooking, she was born February 18, 1934 in Richmond, VA.
A graduate of Longwood University in Farmville, VA, Loretta became a Home Economics teacher and later in life ran a decorating shop in Fox Chapel, PA. She passionately led as Girl Scouts Head of Area Council in Spartanburg, SC, Massena, NY, and San Mateo, CA. Additionally, she was a founding member of the Questers Antiques Club in Spartanburg and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. At home, Loretta was an avid gardener and artist, and enjoyed participating in a local book club.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Norman Leroy Gasswint II; their children, Norman Scott Gasswint (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, PA, Virginia ""Ginny"" Lynn Gasswint of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter Greta Marie Gasswint of Pittsburgh, PA; siblings, Lillie Mae McCallister of Mechanicsville, VA, Christine Victoria Barden of Montpelier, VA, and Louise Leake Brooking, Jr. (Ginger) of Doswell, in VA; and her precious Lab, Zola Bell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dale Rawlings. Burial will be held in the Brooking Family Cemetery in Gum Springs, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
