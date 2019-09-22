|
|
CHESNEE- Lori Michelle Reynolds Gahagan. 49, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born January 13, 2019, she was the daughter of Dianne Loftis Reynolds of Inman and the late Larry Horace Reynolds and the wife of Arnold Dean Gahagan. Michelle was a 1988 graduate of Chapman High and a member of the Gospel Light Tabernacle Church. She was a server in the Monticello dining hall at Sumitt Hills Senior Living.
Survivors also include two sons, Matthew Stewart and wife Danielle of Duncan, and James Dean "JD" Gahagan of Chesnee; two sisters, Jessica Ann Gahagan of Spartanburg and Savanna Storm Gahagan of Chesnee; and two grandchildren, Jasmine and Isabella.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Gospel Light Tabernacle with Rev. Kenneth Cash, Rev. Doug Godfrey and Rev. Solie Griffin officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of her father-n-law and mother-n-law, Arnold and Margie Gahagan 100 Williams Street Spartanburg.
Memorials may be made Gospel Light Tabernacle 90 Williams Street Spartanburg SC 29301
