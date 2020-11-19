PAULINE, SC - Lorn "Kyle" Wofford, aka, Kyle Wofford 39, was brutally shot and killed on Monday, November 9, 2020, in an evil and senseless murder. He had a heart of gold and loved his family and he knew Our Lord and Savior, but he was a follower to good and bad people. This life for Kyle was hard, even when he was singing or teaching Sunday School at our Church. He may have strayed, but his heart was with God. And now he's with his Lord and Savior. Kyle will get justice for his murder "In the Name of Jesus Christ Our Lord". Amen

Born in Spartanburg on May 3, 1981, he was the son of Lorn Carson Wofford and Lisa "Kiser" Wofford Gibson; stepfather, Mike Gibson of Pauline SC; stepmother, Cindy Weathers Wofford of Union SC and was the husband of Stephanie Marie Wofford of Pauline SC.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by two daughters, Kylie Dawn Wofford and Paisley Reese Wofford of Pauline SC, one brother, Trent Carson Wofford (Tiffany) of Boiling Springs SC, two stepbrothers, Derrick Gibson and Blake Gibson of Greer SC; two nephews, Jace and Lane Wofford of Boiling Springs; three Aunts, Terry Kiser Sewell (Mark Hall) of Moore SC, Carol Ann Wofford of Pauline SC, Donna Thornton (Dennis) of Pauline SC; two uncles, Tim Wofford (Donna) of Pacolet SC, Robbie Wofford of Simpsonville SC, a cousin who was more like his sister, Tiffany Tyner of Spartanburg SC; many first cousins, Bo Wofford, Annie Wofford Hames, Brad Wofford, Brandon Thornton, Ashley Thornton West; and (a deceased brother, Chase Carson Wofford who has met Kyle at the gates of Jesus's throne and together in Heaven now).

A memorial service will be held at Blessed Hope Bible Church, 4620 Anderson Mill Road, Moore, SC on Saturday, November 21, 2020 by Kyle's Pastor Wayne Pearson. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and memorial service following visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

COVID precautions and/or of your own preference.

In memory of Kyle, contributions may be made to his two daughters, Kylie Dawn Wofford, 17 and Paisley Reese Wofford, 3 and will be put into a trust fund for his girls.

In Care of: Lisa Wofford Gibson, 688 Old Hills Bridge Road, Pauline, SC 29374

The family is at the home of Mike and Lisa Gibson, 688 Old Hills Bridge Road, Pauline SC, 29374.

The Family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us and for all your support and prayers...God be with u all...

The Family of Lorn "Kyle" Wofford



