|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Lorraine Hunsinger Green, 83, of Campobello, South Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Born in New Prospect, South Carolina on July 30, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Verdie Lee (Robbins) Hunsinger and Loren Hunsinger and was the wife of the late William Earl Green.
Mrs. Green retired from Bommer Industries where she worked as an accounting clerk and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Tracey Green and his wife Anne Marie of Lexington, South Carolina; one sister, Joyce Burrell and her husband Buford of Greer, South Carolina and three grandchildren, Colton Green, Reagan Green and Trevor Green.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by one son, Stacey Franklin Green.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Bishop and Rev. Bill Harris officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to: New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 Hwy 9 Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020