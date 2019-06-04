Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
Lottie J. Lane

Lottie J. Lane Obituary
WOODRUFF- Mrs. Lottie Esther Jackson Lane, age 102, of 100 Medical Center Drive passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Montrose Manor.
Born in Spartanburg County to the parents of the late John William and Anne Estell Hostetler Jackson and the widow of Henry Lane.
She was a member of Selma Baptist Church and Unity Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lane is survived by two sons; Herbert Lane of Woodruff and Jerry Lane (Carolyn) of Laurens; three daughters, Bobbie Mattison (Colon) of Charlotte, NC, Pricilla McMahan of Spartanburg and Margie Durham of Garden City, SC; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Lane, son-in-law, Roy Durham and a brother, Marshall Jackson.
The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, June 04, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 2:00 until 2:45 PM prior to the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM in the Stribling Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Steve Sisk.
Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Lanford Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
The Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 4, 2019
