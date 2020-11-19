1/1
Lottie Mae Owens Kirby
1927 - 2020
WOODRUFF, SC- Lottie Mae Owens Kirby, 92, of 3701 Greenpond Road, Woodruff, SC, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.
Lottie was born in Spartanburg, SC on December 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Sallie (Fowler) Owens and Clarence Owens.
She was the widow of James Wendell Kirby, a homemaker and a member of Una Church of God of Prophecy
Lottie is survived by two daughters, Jean Fowler, of Woodruff, SC; Brenda Foster, of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Mabel Lee, of Spartanburg, SC, 8 grandchildren, 10 great, grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Shirley Chadwhick.
The family is at her home and will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 20th at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC with Rev Ed Arrington officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or American Cancer Society, 154 Mile Stone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
