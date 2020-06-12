Lou Ann James
1955 - 2020
Lou Ann James, formerly of Spartanburg, died peacefully on April 4, 2020 at her home in Mount Dora, Florida. She was born June 6, 1955, the daughter of the late David James and Ruth Graves James Towery, and was also predeceased by her stepfather Clyde E. Towery and her stepbrother Don Towery. She is survived by her cousins Jeffrey Scott Graves and Mike Graves, her Godson James Littlefield and by many friends who loved her.
Ann had a beautiful and positive attitude and always greeted people with a smile. She cared deeply for people, including many friends. She was always willing to help people and was a loyal friend to many.
Ann was a graduate of Dorman High School and attended Limestone College and USC-Columbia. She owned and operated her family's par 3 golf course on Reidville Road, worked in the healthcare industry at SRMC, for hospice and a nursing home, and owned and operated a package store at Lake Bowen, at various times.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the site of her father's grave at Nazareth Methodist Church in Moore, SC.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
at the site of her father's grave at Nazareth Methodist Church
