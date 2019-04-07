|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lou Ann Lee Caldwell, 58, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 11, 1960 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Brooks and Lucille Burgess Lee and the wife of Steven Lanier Caldwell.
Lou Ann worked with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in the IT Department for 25 years. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, and loved her family, loved to fish and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Caldwell of the home; a son, Ben Caldwell (Jennifer) of Pauline, SC; grandsons, Landon Caldwell, Cameron Caldwell, and Skyler Caldwell; brother, Kenny Lee (Caroline) of Inman, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; best friends, Bill and Kay Chidester; and her beloved dog, "Dolly." Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Steven Lee.
A Memorial service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the Rev. Carroll Caldwell. Visitation will follow at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019