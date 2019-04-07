Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Ann Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Ann Lee Caldwell


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lou Ann Lee Caldwell Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lou Ann Lee Caldwell, 58, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 11, 1960 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Brooks and Lucille Burgess Lee and the wife of Steven Lanier Caldwell.
Lou Ann worked with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in the IT Department for 25 years. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, and loved her family, loved to fish and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Caldwell of the home; a son, Ben Caldwell (Jennifer) of Pauline, SC; grandsons, Landon Caldwell, Cameron Caldwell, and Skyler Caldwell; brother, Kenny Lee (Caroline) of Inman, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; best friends, Bill and Kay Chidester; and her beloved dog, "Dolly." Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Steven Lee.
A Memorial service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the Rev. Carroll Caldwell. Visitation will follow at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now