1/
Lou Anne (Kershaw) Fernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lou Anne Kershaw Fernandez, 66, of 140 Poplar Creek Drive of Spartanburg, SC passed away on August 3, 2020. Born in Union, SC, she graduated from Union High School and worked as a production associate for Contec, Incorporated.
She leaves fond memories to her husband, Vernon Fernandez of the home and two daughters; Veleka (Jerry) Goode and Beverlee Fernandez of Spartanburg, SC; one grandchild; sisters, Dorothy (James) Tucker of Carlisle, SC, Phylis Kershaw of Union, SC, and Sophie Doyle of Oakland, CA; Brothers, Lonnie Kershaw, Donnie Kershaw and Elliot Kershaw of Union, SC. and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Fannie Lou Smith Kershaw Fernandez.
Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 12pm at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in Buffalo, SC. Visitation will be Friday August 7th, 2020 from 1-5 pm at the Funeral Home. Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19 regarding social distancing . Service arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home (Free's) of 219 West Main St. in Union, SC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Union Community Funeral Home (Free's)
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Burial
12:00 PM
St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved