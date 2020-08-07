Lou Anne Kershaw Fernandez, 66, of 140 Poplar Creek Drive of Spartanburg, SC passed away on August 3, 2020. Born in Union, SC, she graduated from Union High School and worked as a production associate for Contec, Incorporated.

She leaves fond memories to her husband, Vernon Fernandez of the home and two daughters; Veleka (Jerry) Goode and Beverlee Fernandez of Spartanburg, SC; one grandchild; sisters, Dorothy (James) Tucker of Carlisle, SC, Phylis Kershaw of Union, SC, and Sophie Doyle of Oakland, CA; Brothers, Lonnie Kershaw, Donnie Kershaw and Elliot Kershaw of Union, SC. and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Fannie Lou Smith Kershaw Fernandez.

Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 12pm at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in Buffalo, SC. Visitation will be Friday August 7th, 2020 from 1-5 pm at the Funeral Home. Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19 regarding social distancing . Service arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home (Free's) of 219 West Main St. in Union, SC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store