PACOLET, SC- LouAnn Fowler Carter, 64, of Pacolet, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 9, 1954 in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert James and Lucille Moon Fowler.
Mrs. Carter, a graduate of Byrnes High School, loved her family and shopping. She was a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, David Wayne Carter, Sr.; daughter, Sabrina Ann Carter; daughter-in-law, Shonna Carter; grandchildren, Kassy, Taylor, Layn, Kendall, T. J., and Elli; great-grandchildren, Kaylianna, Korynne and Kayne; sister, Janice Fowler Stevens (Jim); brothers-in-law, Chester Pack and Terry Kimble; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Jan Flora, and mother-in-law, Shirley "Nanny" Carter. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, David Wayne Carter, Jr.; sisters, Elaine Fowler Pack and Gail Fowler Kimble; and brother, Jimmy Darrell Fowler.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC 29376, conducted by Rev. Ralph Jett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615, www.cancer.org/donate.
