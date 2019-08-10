Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
3901 S. Church St
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LouAnn Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LouAnn "Nana" (Fowler) Carter


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LouAnn "Nana" (Fowler) Carter Obituary
PACOLET, SC- LouAnn Fowler Carter, 64, of Pacolet, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 9, 1954 in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert James and Lucille Moon Fowler.
Mrs. Carter, a graduate of Byrnes High School, loved her family and shopping. She was a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, David Wayne Carter, Sr.; daughter, Sabrina Ann Carter; daughter-in-law, Shonna Carter; grandchildren, Kassy, Taylor, Layn, Kendall, T. J., and Elli; great-grandchildren, Kaylianna, Korynne and Kayne; sister, Janice Fowler Stevens (Jim); brothers-in-law, Chester Pack and Terry Kimble; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Jan Flora, and mother-in-law, Shirley "Nanny" Carter. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, David Wayne Carter, Jr.; sisters, Elaine Fowler Pack and Gail Fowler Kimble; and brother, Jimmy Darrell Fowler.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC 29376, conducted by Rev. Ralph Jett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615, www.cancer.org/donate.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LouAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now