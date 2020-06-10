BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Louie Michael Branton, 72, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home.
He was the husband of Peggy Brown Branton of the home.
Mr. Branton was born on October 20, 1947 and was a native of Spartanburg. He was the son of Lewis and Wazel Gilbert Branton. He was a 1965 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and retired from
Refrigeration Wholesale, Inc. He was a member of Calvary Community Church.
In addition to his wife of 46 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Julie Ann and Nick Atkins along with their children, Luke and Madelyn, of Pelzer, SC.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial
Park officiated by Rev. Scott Davis. Attendance is welcome, while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Community Church, P. O. Box 161686, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.